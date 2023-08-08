JNU UG admission 2023: First round merit list expected today at jnu.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU UG admission 2023 First round merit list today

JNU UG admission 2023, JNU admission 2023, JNU 1st merit list 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release the first merit of JNU UG and COP admission 2023 soon. According to the media reports, the varsity will release the first merit list today, August 8. All those who applied for admission into undergraduate programmes at JNU will be able to check the merit list at the webportal, jnu.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats will be done from August 8 to 11.

ALSO READ | JNU admission 2023: First merit list for undergraduate courses expected on August 8, check details

JNU UG admission 2023: How to download merit list?

Visit the official website of JNU, jnu.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JNU UG admission 2023' It will take you to the merit list View and download JNU UG admission 2023 merit list for future reference

The registrations for JNU UG admission 2023 began on July 16 and close on August 2. The varsity is offering admissions to undergraduate programs like B.A. (Hons) Foreign Languages, B.Sc.- M.Sc. integrated programme in Ayurveda Biology and cerificatie of proficiency programme through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG scores. The admissions to B.Tech. programme will be filled through JEE main (JoSAA/DASA).

Students have been advised to frequently check the JNU official website for the most recent admissions-related information. Students will be able to obtain the first merit list after it is made public through JNU's official website, jnu.ac.in.