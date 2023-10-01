JEECUP pharmacy counselling 2023 round 2 choice filling starts tomorrow, schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK JEECUP pharmacy counselling 2023 round 2 choice filling from tomorrow, October 1.

JEECUP pharmacy counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is going to close the counselling process for JEECUP Pharmacy 2023 today, October 1. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to confirm their seats before the closure of the application window. According to the official schedule, the last date to confirm their seat by paying the remaining fee is October 1.

All those who are selecting the float option agree with the allotted college and seat. Candidates will have to pay the counselling and security fee of Rs. 3,250 online. On the other side, the aspirants choosing the 'float option can try in other subsequent JEECUP pharmacy counselling 2023 rounds for better college and programme.

The council will conduct a total of five rounds. The classes for the academic year 2023-24 will start at UP Pharmacy College on November 1, 2023.

After the completion of the round one counselling procedure, the council will start the choice-filling window for round two on October 2 which will remain open till October 4. The window for freeze and float option and seat acceptance fee deposit will remain active between October 6 and 8. The candidates will be able to produce their documents at the district help centres from October 6 to 8. The round two seat allotment result will be out on October 5.

JEECUP pharmacy counselling 2023 round 2: Documents required