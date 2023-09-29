JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Round one seat allotment result out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round one seat allotment result declared

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023, JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 round one: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the first round seat allotment list for admission to the Pharmacy subject. All those who applied for the JEECUP counselling 2023 can download the list of the selected candidates from the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule, The council will conduct five rounds to complete the admission procedure. The classes for academic session 2023-24 will start on November 1.

All those who have been shortlisted can confirm their seat and pay the application fee between September 29 and October 1. The document verification will be held at the district help centres till October 1. The list of second-round seat allotments will be out on October 5. Candidates can check the list of the required documents that will be required at the time of physical reporting to the allotted college.

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: List of Documents

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP admit card

Seat Allotment Letter

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Deposit fee

Shortlisted candidates will have to submit the counselling fee along with the security deposit if they select the float option. The seat acceptance can be done online and the candidate must visit the district help centre to have their records validated.

Download JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 Round One Seat Allotment Result