JEECUP Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result today, know where, how to check

JEECUP Counselling 2023: The fist round seat allotment result for Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will be declared today, August 22. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the JEECUP 2023 round 1 allotment result online on the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Aspirants can access and download their allotment letter by logging in through their application number and date of birth. Candidates who will get a seat in the first allocation result will have to confirm their admission between August 23 and August 26. Candidates will have to select among freeze and float option against the JEECUP round 1 allocation result.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their allocation can confirm their admission by making the payment of the admission fee and appearing for the document verification process at the allotted college. The second round of JEECUP counselling 2023 will begin on August 23.

How to check JEECUP Polytechnic round 1 result

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to access and download the JEECUP counselling 2023 round 1 allocation result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'JEECUP Polytechnic round 1 result 2023' flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Key in the credientials and click on the submit button

Step 4: JEECUP round 1 allocation result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download JEECUP allotment result PDF and save it for future reference.