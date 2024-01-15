JEE Main admit card 2023 to be released on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Main admit card 2023 for session one soon

JEE Main admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024. The apex agency will soon release the call letters on its website. Once, it is out, candidates will be able to access the JEE Main admit card 2024 download link through the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Although the apex agency has already shared the exam city information slips for BArch/BPlanning paper, candidates can expect JEE session 1 admit cards in 2024 soon. According to the official notice, the apex agency will release the admit cards around three days before the exam. At the same time, exam city slips will also be available giving details about the exact locations of the exam centres.

The admit cards will carry the details such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and specific instructions for exam day. Candidates can download JEE Main admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JEE Main admit card 2023?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in 2024

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE Main admit card 2023'

Enter the application number, date of birth and other details

JEE Main admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save JEE Main admit card 2023 for future reference

Exam date

JEE Main 2024 exams in session 1 are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 1 at various exam centers. The exam will be conducted in various languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning (9 am to 12 pm) and Afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm). Candidates can check more details on the official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will JEE Main 2024 exam be conducted?

JEE Main 2024 exams in session 1 are scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to February 1.

Q2. When will JEE Main 2024 exam admit cards be released?

JEE Main 2024 exam admit cards will be released three days prior to the exam.

Q3. How to download JEE Main 2024 exam admit cards?