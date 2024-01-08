IIT JAM 2024 admit card releasing after 5 PM today at jam.iitm.ac.in - Here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IIT JAM 2024 admit card soon

IIT JAM 2024 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras will release the admit cards for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) today, January 8. All those who applied for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website, jam.iitm.ac.in. As per the official intimation, the admit cards will be released after 5 PM today, January 8. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to download the IIT-JAM 2024 Admit Card using their credentials on the login page.

How to download IIT JAM 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IIT JAM 2024 admit card' flashing on the homepage

IT will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your credentials and click on login

IIT JAM 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download IIT JAM 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

IIT JAM 2024 admit card download link

IIT JAM 2024 exam date

The Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) is scheduled to be conducted on 11 February 2024, following which the responses, answer key, and results will be made available through the JOAPS login on March 22, 2024. Scorecards will be released on April 2, following which the application for admission will begin on April 10, 2024.

Exam Pattern

JAM 2024 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven papers at the undergraduate level. Test Papers will have three objective types of questions including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates qualifying in JAM 2024 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2024-25.

JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. JAM 2024 Scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats for IISc and counselling through CCMN. The JAM 2024 Examination will be conducted in around 100 Cities in India.