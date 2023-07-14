IGNOU re-registration 2023 for July session ends today, apply at ignou.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU re-registration 2023 July session

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the July 2023 re-registrations today, July 15. Aspirants willing to apply for online and Online and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can fill in the IGNOU re-registration form through the official website – ignou.ac.in. Along with the re-registration, the university will also conclude the application process for fresh admissions today.

IGNOU is conducting the July 2023 re-registration process for students seeking admission to various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Certificate and Diploma programmes offered by the university.

The IGNOU re-registration July 2023 was started on May 8, 2023, on the Samarth portal. According to the official notification, applicants who have already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register with the same username and password and make online payments.

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration: Steps to fill online application

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select "IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fresh candidates need to generate log-in credentials.

Step 4: Login using the credentials and complete the IGNOU Re-Registration July 2023 session as instructed.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and submit the IGNOU Re-Registration form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save it for further reference.

Direct Link: IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration