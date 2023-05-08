IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration begins: Important dates, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU July Re-Registration 2023 begins

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the application process for July 2023 re-registration. Candidates who wish to fill the IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration form can do so through the official website-- onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. The last date of re-registration for the July 2023 session is June 15.

Students can apply online for admission to various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, Postgraduate Certificate (PG Certificate), Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), and Certificate and Diploma programmes for the July 2023 session.

According to an official statement, the July 2023 re-registration has started from Monday, May 08, 2023, on the Samarth portal. The last date for submission of online re-registration form for July 2023 session is June 15, 2023. Candidates already enrolled in IGNOU courses can re-register with the same username and password and make online payments.



Candidates will require a valid mobile number and email address, banking details, photograph, signature, age proof and relevant certificates for the IGNOU re-registration process. It is mandatory for the candidates to pay the pre-requisite fee for re-registration of IGNOU July 2023 session.

