IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission, re-registration last date extended till September 10; Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission re registration last date extended

IGNOU July 2023 fresh admission, IGNOU July 2023 re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration, re-registration for admission to various programmes for July 2023 session except certificate courses. The candidates can submit their applications for the online and open and distance learning programmes till september 10 at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and ignouip.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date for fresh admission and re-registartio of various programmers for July 2023 academic session till August 31. Students will have to pay Rs. 200 as a late fee.

The official notice reads, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for “Fresh Admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session (except certificate and Semester Programmes) has been extended till 10th September 2023.”

ALSO READ | IGNOU 2023: Last date for fresh admission/re-registration for all exams extended; details here

IGNOU admission 2023 registration and re-registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IGNOU

Register yourself by filling the required details

Login with your essential details

Fill out the details such as name, father's name, and others

Upload the necessary documents, pay the application cost, and press "Submit"

Print off the application so you have it for reference in the future

IGNOU admission 2023 registration and re-registration: List of documents