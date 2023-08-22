IGNOU 2023: Last date for fresh admission/re-registration for all exams extended; details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IGNOU 2023 admission, re-registration last date for july session extended

IGNOU 2023 exams, IGNOU admission 2023, IGNOU re-registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for new admissions and re-registrations for the July 2023 term. According to an official update, the candidates who are willing to participate in the admission process can do so at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in latest by August 31.

The candidates have been advised to visit the official website for the Open and Distance Learning Programmes.i.e. ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in, and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Earlier, the last date for registration was scheduled for August 21. Candidates who did not appear for the term end exams or submit their assignments can apply for IGNOU re-registration 2023.

IGNOU Admission 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, ignou.samarth.edu.in, and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in Click on the notification link that reads, '‘new registration’ Register yourself first using username, applicant's full name, email address, password, mobile number, captcha verification and click on register After registration, login using your credientials and click on the submit buttton Fill out the application form Upload documents Pay application fee after reviewing the application form Take a printout of the application form for future reference

IGNOU Admission 2023: Application Fee

While submitting the registration fee, the candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 400/- at the time of submitting your application. If your name figures in the merit list, candidates will receive an email intimation to pay the programme fee within the timeline. Candidates' admission shall be confirmed after the payment of application fee. Candidates should note that if they do not pay the fee within the timeline, the offer of admission shall be cancelled and seat shall be offered to candidate next in the merit list.