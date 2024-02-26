ICSI CS June 2024 registration process for Executive and Professional Exam today at icsi.edu, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ICSI CS June 2024 registration today

ICSI CS June 2024: The registration process for the June 2024 CS Executive and Professional exams conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will commence on February 26. Aspiring candidates can register for the exams on the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.in, starting from today. The last date for submission of online application is March 25, 2024.

According to the official timeline, CS executive and professional exams for the June Session are scheduled to be conducted between June 1 and 10. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12.15 PM. Candidates will get an extra 15 minutes to read the question paper from 9 am to 9.15 am.

Once the application forms are out, it will be accessed at the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.in. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

ICSI CS June 2024: How to apply?

Go to the official website of ICSI CS, icsi.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICSI CS June 2024 registration process'

Provide basic details and register yourself

After generating the login credentials, proceed with the application form

Upload all required documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

ICSI CS June 2024 Exam Schedule

ICSI CS Professional New Syllabus

June 1 - Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1)

June 2 - Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

June 3 - Company Law and Practice (Group 2)

June 4 - Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2)

June 5 - Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1)

June 6 - Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2)

June 7 - Corporate Accounting and Financial Management Group 1

ICSI CS Executive New Syllabus

June 1 (Module-I) - Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - principal and practice Group 1

June 2 (Module-II) - Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)

June 3 (Module-III) - Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances. (Group-1)

June 4 (No exam) - Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)

June 5 (Module-I) - Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence

June 6 (Module-II) - Elective 2 (one out of below 5 subjects) Open Book Exam] [ (Group-2)

(i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

(ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning

(iii) Labour Laws and Practice

(iv) Banking and Insurance - Laws and Practice

v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law and Practice

June 7 (Module-III): Elective 1 (one out of below 4 subjects) (Group-1)

(i) CSR and Social Governance

(ii) Internal and Forensic Audit

(iii) Intellectual Property Rights Laws

(iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security Laws and Practice

Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest information about the exam.