CS executive, professional June 2024 date sheet released at icsi.edu, check schedule

CS executive, professional June 2024 date sheet: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the exam schedule for CS Executive and Professional June 2024. All those who applied for the CS June exam 2024 can download the date sheet from the official website, icsi.edu.

It is important to note that the CS Executive exams for both the 2017 and 2022 syllabi will begin on June 1st, but will have different end dates. Specifically, the CS Executive 2022 syllabus exams will be held from June 1st to June 7th. CS Professional course, the 2017 syllabus exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 1st to June 10th. The candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule for the new schedule below.

CS Professional date sheet

CS Professional Papers (New Syllabus)

June 1- Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1)

June 2- Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

June 3- Company Law and Practice (Group 2)

June 4 - Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2)

June 5 - Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1)

June 6 - Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2)

June 7 - Corporate Accounting and Financial Management Group 1

CS Executive date sheet (New Syllabus)

June 1 (Module-I) - Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - principal and practice Group 1

June 2 (Module-II) - Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)

June 3 (Module-III) - Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances. (Group-1)

June 4 (No exam) - Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)

June 5 (Module-I) - Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence

June 6 (Module-II) - Elective 2 (one out of below 5 subjects) Open Book Exam] [ (Group-2)

(i) Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation

(ii) Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning

(iii) Labour Laws and Practice

(iv) Banking and Insurance - Laws and Practice

v) Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law and Practice

June 7 (Module-III): Elective 1 (one out of below 4 subjects) (Group-1)

(i) CSR and Social Governance

(ii)Internal and Forensic Audit

(iii) Intellectual Property Rights Laws

(iv) Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security Laws and Practice