ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2023 Result Out: Here's easy steps to download

ICMAI CMA Foundation December 2023 Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the CMA Foundation for the December 2023 term. Candidates who took to the exam can download their results from the official website, icmai.in.

To download the CMA Foundation December 2023 exam results, the candidates are required to use their login details such as registration number, date of birth and others. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

How to download CMA Foundation December 2023 exam result?

Visit the official website, icmai.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CMA Foundation December 2023 exam result'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your login details

CMA Foundation December 2023 exam results will appear on the screen

Download and save CMA Foundation December 2023 exam results for future reference

CMA December 2023 exams were conducted on December 17 for four papers including fundamentals of economics and management; fundamentals of accounting; fundamentals of laws and ethics; and, fundamentals of business mathematics and statistics.

What are the details mentioned on Scorecards?

Candidates can check the following details on their scorecards.

Name of Student Roll No Identification No Syllabus chosen (2022/2016) Subject wise marks Aggregate score Link for Intermediate course admission

Direct link to download CMA Foundation December 2023 Result

What is the CMA foundation pass percentage?

As of now, the board has yet not shared the CMA Foundation pass percentage. Once it is out, the candidates will be able to check on the official website, icmai.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

How much marks are required for CMA foundation?

To pass the exam, the candidates are required to secure an aggregate of 50 per cent marks. Additionally, candidates must have secured a minimum of 40 per cent in each of the subject paper to pass the exam.