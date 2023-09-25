ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 today at icmai.in, know when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 likely today

CMA Result June 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the result for Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final July 2023 session likely on September 25. According to a tweet made by the CMA HP Pappan, former Vice-President of ICMAI, the CMA intermediate and final July 2023 result will be declared in the evening, today.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICMAI Inter and final examination can check the result for July 2023 session through the official website, icmai.in. Aspirants will have to login using their registration number or roll number and password to access and download the scorecard.

"Best wishes, my dearest ones ICMAI CMA, who appeared in the exam, awaiting results. THANKS to Council and Examination Dept for their efforts. By evening today, one should get results. Do share your outcome, GOD BLESS", CMA HP Pappan wrote on X.

How to Check ICMAI CMA Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at icmai.in

Step 2: Click on the examination tab on the homepage

Step 3: Next, select the ‘ICMAI Result’ option from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on the desired exam result link and key in required credentials

Step 5: Submit details and the ICAMAI CMA result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result PDF and print a copy for future reference.