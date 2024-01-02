GUJCET registration 2024 starts at gujcet.gseb.org, apply online before January 16

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) registration 2024 process has been started. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode, gujcet.gseb.org. The last date for submission of application form is January 16. Check exam date, how to apply, and other details here

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2024 18:39 IST
GUJCET registration 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has started the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to submit applications for the entrance exam is January 16.

GUJCET registration 2024 registration fee

Candidates are required to submit applications online which involves four stages – registration, login, payment, and filling of application form. Candidates applying for the exam will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 350. The application fee can be remitted through the SBIePay system using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

GUJCET 2024 exam fee

GUJCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31 for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. The admit cards will be released on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to check for updates regularly.

How to register for GUJCET 2024 exam?

  • Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org
  • Click on the 'new registration'
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form
  • On successful registration, fill out the application form 
  • Make an application fee and upload the documents
  • Take a printout of the GUJCET 2024 application form for future reference

Instructions to follow

  • The size of documents should be between 5KB and 50 KB
  • Photographs must be taken on a white background
  • Face should occupy about 50% of the area in the photograph, and with a full face view looking into the camera directly. The main features of the face must not be covered by hair of the head, any cloth or any shadow.
  • Candidates should not upload mobile phone photographs.
  • Candidates must not wear spectacles with dark or tinted glasses, only clear glasses are allowed.
  • Candidates should put signature with a black or dark blue ink on a white paper.
  • Candidates should not upload mobile phone photographs of signatures.

Direct link to apply online

