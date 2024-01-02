GUJCET registration 2024 starts at gujcet.gseb.org, apply online before January 16

Follow us on Image Source : FILE GUJCET registration 2024 starts

GUJCET registration 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has started the registration process for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. The last date to submit applications for the entrance exam is January 16.

GUJCET registration 2024 registration fee

Candidates are required to submit applications online which involves four stages – registration, login, payment, and filling of application form. Candidates applying for the exam will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 350. The application fee can be remitted through the SBIePay system using debit card, credit card, or net banking.

GUJCET 2024 exam fee

GUJCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 31 for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes. The admit cards will be released on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to check for updates regularly.

How to register for GUJCET 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org

Click on the 'new registration'

Register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, fill out the application form

Make an application fee and upload the documents

Take a printout of the GUJCET 2024 application form for future reference

Instructions to follow

The size of documents should be between 5KB and 50 KB

Photographs must be taken on a white background

Face should occupy about 50% of the area in the photograph, and with a full face view looking into the camera directly. The main features of the face must not be covered by hair of the head, any cloth or any shadow.

Candidates should not upload mobile phone photographs.

Candidates must not wear spectacles with dark or tinted glasses, only clear glasses are allowed.

Candidates should put signature with a black or dark blue ink on a white paper.

Candidates should not upload mobile phone photographs of signatures.

Direct link to apply online