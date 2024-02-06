FMGE December 2023 result declared at natboard.edu.in, 77.97% candidates fail, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE FMGE December 2023 result declared

FMGE December 2023 result has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, nbe.edu.in, and natboard.edu.in.

The official notice reads, 'Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session which was held on 20th January 2024 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.'

As per the results, a total of 38,355 candidates appeared for the exam of which 30,046 candidates failed in the exam. 1,386 students remained absent on the day of the exam. The results of 15 candidates have been withheld. The board conducted the entrance exam on December 20, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and the second shift took place between 2 PM and 4.30 PM. The exam had one paper containing 300 MCQs.

When will FMGE December 2023 scorecards be available?

The students will be able to download FMGE December 2023 scorecards from the official website from February 13. The board will notify the schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE pass certificates for the December 2023 session separately.

How to download FMGE December 2023 Results?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'FMGE December 2023 Result'

It will redirect you to a new window and PDF will appear on the screen

Press Ctrl+ F and search your name

Check and download FMGE December 2023 PDF for future reference

As per the notice, the board has kept the results withheld of the candidates whose face ID/Documents are pending verification and matters. The schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE-December 2023 session pass certificates will be intimated by the board separately.

FMGE December 2023 Result Direct download link