FMGE June 2023 Application begins; Direct link, important dates

FMGE 2023 Application Form: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 today, May 31. Aspiring candidates can register for the FMGE June 2023 examination through the official website-- natboard.edu.in. The last date for online registration is June 20.

NBE will conduct the FMGE June 2023 exam on July 30. Medical aspirants are advised to thoroughly read the information bulletin before filling in the online FMGE application form 2023 June session. Details entered in the application form should be accurate and error free. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their FMGE 2023 application form between June 23 and June 26.

The deficiencies related to images including photographs, signatures and thumb impressions can be corrected during the final edit window to be opened between July 7 and July 10, 2023.

FMGE June 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates Starting Date for submission of FMGE 2023 Application Form May 31, 2023 Closing Date for submission of FMGE 2023 Application Form June 20, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Correction window June 23 to June 26, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Final edit window July 7 to July 10, 2023 FMGE 2023 Admit Card July 25, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Exam date July 30, 2023 FMGE June 2023 Result August 30, 2023

FMGE June 2023: Steps to fill online application

Medical aspirants can follow the steps given below to fill the FMGE 2023 application form for June session.

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Go to the 'Examination' section and click on 'FMGE Examinations' tab under the Screening Test.

Next, click on the application link and proceed to register online.

Generate your login credentials and fill the application form as instructed.

Upload prescribed documents and your photograph, signature and thumb impression as directed.

Choose your test city and make payment of the application fees.

Review the details entered in FMGE application form and submit it.

Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

