ISRO Recruitment 2023: 303 vacancies notified for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO Recruitment 2023 notification

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the online application procedure for recruitment to the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at isro.gov.in on or before June 14, 2023. The last date for remitting the application fee is June 16, 2023.

A total of 303 vacancies will be recruited in various disciplines such as electronics, computer science, mechanical, and electronics (autonomous) for the post of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - isro.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'ISRO Recruitment 2023' under careers section Read the notification carefully and proceed to fill the online application form Fill out the application form and upload documents Pay the required application fee Save and download ISRO Recruitment 2023 confirmation page and save it for future reference

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

An application fee of Rs. 200/- needs to be paid while submitting the application form. Candidates applying for multiple posts will have to separately pay the application fee for every application. The application fee will be remitted online via Internet Banking/ Debit Card or ‘offline’ by visiting the nearest SBI Branch.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Qualification

To apply for the said posts, the candidate should have a passed BE/BTech certificate or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 65 percent marks.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interview rounds.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of in Pay Matrix Level 10 and would receive a minimum basic of Rs. 56,100 per month along with Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transportation Allowance.

ALSO READ | Emerging Job Trends in India 2023-24: Industries to Watch Out for

ALSO READ | SSC Phase 10 Additional Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Download link