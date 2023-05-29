Emerging Job Trends in India 2023-24: Industries to Watch Out for

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Emerging Job Trends in India 2023-24

A dynamic force propelling change throughout many aspects of Indian society is its burgeoning economy and accompanying rapid technological advancements reshaping how people live and work. Unsurprisingly these major societal developments translate into both newer forms of work as well as displacement from stagnant occupations replaced by automation or other innovations; resulting in manifold opportunities if individuals possess the inclination & skills fit for such newly emerging markets or face underemployment. These trends are expected to accelerate over the next few years, influenced by government policy initiatives and influencing global economic conditions that may curtail job security across various domains.

Here are some emerging job trends in India 2023-24 and the industries that job seekers should watch out for to improve their chances of finding employment.

According to Hariom Seth, Founder & CEO, Find.Inc, “Healthcare, banking, transportation, and customer service are just a few of the sectors that are being transformed by AI & ML technology. Computer science or data analytics graduates may find work designing AI algorithms, putting ML models into practice, or analyzing large data sets. With more businesses looking to embrace these technologies to remain competitive, AI & ML are among the most sought-after career chances in India. Jobs in AI and ML are in high demand as businesses throughout the nation increasingly rely on these technologies to add value for their consumers.”

“With the increasing frequency of cyberattacks on businesses and individuals, the demand for cybersecurity professionals is booming. Freshers with a background in computer science or cybersecurity could consider careers in security analysis, penetration testing, threat intelligence, or security architecture,” said Sundeep Rana, Co-founder, NetSetGo.

“According to recent reports, the demand for cybersecurity professionals in India is on the rise due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and data breaches in different industries. Many employers prefer candidates with global cybersecurity certifications like CEH, CISSP, CISA, CompTIA Security+, etc,” Rana Added.

Arun Singh Tanwar, Founder, Get Together Finance said: “Our nation's stock market sector is set on an upward trajectory predicted to generate ample employment chances across different specialized domains namely technology, finance or data analytics. With the increasing adoption of digital technologies across several sectors going forward there would be a growing demand of tech-savvy professionals capable of taking well-informed strategic decisions.”



“Furthermore e-commerce & fintech industries are anticipated to significantly expand which could offer plenty of scope towards skilled professionals aspiring towards better career prospects based on their capabilities and qualifications. Nevertheless, to succeed in this dynamic environment of rising career trends, one must conscientiously focus on personal growth and staying abreast with the latest innovations and industry updates,” he added.

Dr Deepak Jain, Founder, The Fragrance People, explains, “The e-commerce sector within India continues to be growing rapidly, thanks mainly due to the greater use of smartphones and the use of the internet. Online shopping is anticipated to grow more as electronic payment methods and infrastructure for logistics improve. Logistics supervisors, supply chain professionals, digital marketers, and service-oriented executives represent some of the job titles which are going to be in high demand.”

In conclusion, India’s job market is evolving rapidly, and young professionals need to stay updated with the latest trends and acquire new skills to stay relevant in the job market. The industries mentioned above will be the major employment generators, and young professionals who are prepared to tap into these opportunities are poised for success.