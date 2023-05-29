SSC Phase 10 Additional Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Phase 10 Additional Result 2022 Declared

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the additional result of the Phase X/2022 Selection Posts Examination 2022 on May 29. The Commission has announced the Phase 10 additional result for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & above level. Aspirants can check the SSC Phase X additional result through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, an additional 454 candidates at the matriculation level, a total of 673 candidates for the higher secondary (10+2) level and an additional 377 aspirants for graduate and above level have been shortlisted for the next round of scrutiny.

The additional candidates who are shortlisted for the scrutiny process need to submit a copy of their online application form along with all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) to the respective regional office(s) within three weeks or upto June 19, 2023, through speed posts.

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: List of Documents Required for Scrutiny

SSC Phase 10 Application Form

Documents related to educational qualification (EQ),

Experience letter,

Category certificate,

Date of birth (DOB) certificate

Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) and other supporting documents.

SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022: How to Download?

Aspirants can follow the steps given here to check the SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022.

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Select the desired 'Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination results' link.

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download it.

Direct Link: SSC Phase X Additional Result 2022