FMGE December 2023: Registration begins today, check how to apply

FMGE December 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the registration process for the December 2023 Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) today, October 16.

All the candidates who are willing to appear in the FMGE screening test can visit the official website, natboard.edu.in to register themselves for the exam. The last date for the registration process is October 25, 6 p.m.

FMGE December 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'FMGE December 2023 registration'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to register yourself first while providing essential details

On successful registration, log in using your registration ID and password

Fill out the application carefully, upload documents, make a payment of application fees and review the application form before submitting

Take a printout of the confirmation page and save it for future reference

FMGE December 2023: When will exam be conducted?

According to the notice, the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) screening test is tentatively scheduled for December. However, the exact date and time have yet not been shared by the board. Candidates have been instructed to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This exam screens foreign medical students and grants them a license to practise in India. The direct link to the registrations can be accessed by clicking on the above link.