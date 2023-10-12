When will CAT 2023 admit card be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 admit card soon

CAT 2023 admit card: Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. According to the official update, the institute will release the CAT admit card 2023 on October 25. The candidates will be able to download CAT 2023 admit card using their credentials from the official website.

CAT 2023 exam date

According to the schedule, Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will be conducted on November 26 at various exam centre across the country. The exam will be conducted in three shifts - Morning (8.30 AM to 10.30 AM), Afternoon (12.30 PM to 2.30 PM), and evening (4.30 PM to 6.30 PM).

CAT 2023 exam pattern

The exam shall be conducted in three sessions - Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)). The candidates will have to attempt 66 multiple-choice questions in 120 minutes. There will be three marks for correct answers while one mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

What is the CAT 2023 new admission policy?

Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), Bangalore has revised the admission policy for postgraduate admissions. According to the revised policy, the weightage to personal interviews has been increased to 40 per cent from 35 per cent this year. The weightage of marks obtained in classes 10 and 12 decreased from 15 per cent to 10 per cent during the shortlisting phase. In the final phase, five per cent weightage will be given to class 10, 12 marks in comparison to 10 per cent last year.