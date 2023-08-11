DU PG Admission 2023: CSAS registration deadline extended till August 14, apply at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG Admission 2023 registration last date extended

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the registration last date for postgraduate admission 2023. As per the official release, CUET PG aspirants can now register for the DU PG admission 2023 until 4:59 PM on August 14. Candidates can fill in the application form through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on the website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

Applicants who have already completed the registration process and wish to make changes in their DU PG application form can do so between August 11 (10 AM) and August 14 (4:59 PM), 2023. The DU PG first allocation list will be declared on August 17.

"An extension in Registration to CSAS (PG)-2023 has been provided to candidates who could not register on the portal and wish to register now. Such candidates can do so till 04:59 p.m., Monday, August 14, 2023," reads an official statement.

"All candidates must "Submit" their form and pay the requisite fees before the declared deadline. This is the last and final opportunity to edit/ update/ register. No further extension/ request will be entertained in this regard," it further added.

