DU UG 2nd merit list 2023 OUT on admission.uod.ac.in, Direct link

DU UG Second Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the second merit list for undergraduate admissions on August 10. Candidates who have applied for the DU UG Admission 2023 second admission round can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the DU UG admission schedule, the candidates who have been allotted a seat/college are required to confirm their allocated seats between August 10 and August 13, 2023. Colleges are required to review and approve online applications of candidates from August 10 to August 14, 2023. Applicants must complete online fee payment on or before August 15, 2023.

The Delhi University classes for undergraduate programmes are scheduled to commence from August 16, 2023, onwards. As per the official reports, a total of 19,038 new allocations have been made in the second admission list. While 17,561 applicants opted to freeze their allotted seats, up to 10,104 students successfully improved their preferred options. After the first round was over, 34,174 applicants decided to upgrade.

How to Check DU UG Admission 2023 second Merit List

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in Select the 'UG admission' tab and click on the candidates' login section Enter your credentials and click on the submit tab DU UG second merit list will appear on the screen Check the result PDF and download the allotment letter for further use.

