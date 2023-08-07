Delhi University Admission 2023: Round 1 vacant list released at admission.uod.ac.in, check college wise list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi University Admission 2023 Round 1 vacant list available at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University Admission 2023, Delhi University Round 1 vacant list: The University of Delhi has released the CSAS round 1 vacant list today, August 7. All those who applied for admission into undergraduate programs at Delhi University and wish to spot a seat in one of the affiliated colleges can check the round 1 vacant list on the official web portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates can reorder their higher preference till August 8. The second DU CSAS allocation list will be released on August 10 and the candidates will have to accept their seats in their designated colleges by August 13.

Delhi University Admission 2023: How to download Round 1 vacant seat list?

Visit the official website of Delhi University, admission.uod.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads,'Vacant Seats - Common Seat Allocation System UG Round 1' A PDF will appear on the screen Candidates can check college wise Vacant Seats - Common Seat Allocation System UG Round 1

In the first round, a total of 2,02,416 students were recommended for allotment in the first round based on their preferred program and college combination. Female candidates received more seats in the first round of allocation than male candidates. Male candidates have got about 40,565 seats, compared to the 45,287 seats secured by female candidates. Selected candidates in round 1 were allowed to make payment of their fees by August 6.