Delhi University admission 2023: First cut off out for NCWEB for BA and Bcom Courses, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU NCWEB admission 2023 first cut off released

Delhi University admission 2023, DU NCWEB admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cut off list for admissions to BA programme and B.com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board. The candidates can download the cut off list from the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the online admission process will start from August 17 and close on August 19. The varsity has notified category wise cut off marks in the qualfiying exam.

The official notice reads, 'The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has announced and posted the first cut-off list for admissions to its BA (Program) and BCom programmes on Tuesday, August 14, 2023, on the website www.du.ac.in. Online admission will start on August 17, 2023, according to the official release.

ALSO READ | DU BTech counselling result 2023 delayed! no official confirmation on the release of second seat allotment

According to the cut off, the highest cut off for B.com course has dropped to 89 for general category at Miranda House. Last year, it was 95 at Jesus and Mary college.

For BA programmes, the highest cut off marks are recorded at 91 for BA history and political science and 90 for Economics and Political Science. Candidates can check category and college wise cut off marks at the official website.

Image Source : DUdelhi university ncweb cut off

Image Source : DUdelhi university ncweb cut off marks

Image Source : DUcollege wise delhi university ncweb cut off marks

Image Source : DELHI UNIVERSITYcollege wise delhi university ncweb cut off marks

Image Source : DELHI UNIVERSITYcollege wise delhi university ncweb cut off marks

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board grants admissions based on the class 12th marks. However, this year, university adopted the common university entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate courses.