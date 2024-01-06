CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, raise objections if any by January 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key is available at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Central Scientific and Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET) December 2023 provisional answer key. All those who appeared in the said exam can download the subject-wise answer key through the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The apex agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 on December 26, 27, and 28 at 356 exam centres located in 176 cities wherein a total of 2,19,146 candidates appeared in the exam. The agency has uploaded the question paper and response sheet along with the CSIR UGC NET answer key on its website.

What are the objection dates for CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key?

Those candidates who are unsatisfied with the answer keys may raise objections against the CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key from today, January 6. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is January 8. The candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged.

How to raise objections against CSIR UGC NET December 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in

Locate and click on the notification link titled 'CSIR UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key.'

You will be redirected to a login window; provide your application number, date of birth, and other required details.

Click on 'View Question Paper' to access your marked responses.

Select the 'Click to view/challenge answer key' link.

Sequentially listed question IDs will be displayed.

To challenge an option, choose one or more option IDs from the next four columns by ticking the checkbox next to them.

Upload supporting documents to substantiate your claim.

Pay the objection fees for each challenged question.

Save and submit the confirmation page for future reference.

