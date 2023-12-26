CLAT Counselling 2024: First provisional allotment list out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT Counselling 2024 First provisional allotment list

CLAT Counselling 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the first provisional allotment list under the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) counselling 2024 for admission to five-year integrated and postgraduate law programmes. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can download their admission status from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The institute-wise list of seat-allotted candidates for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is also uploaded to the official website. The list contains all India rank in CLAT 2024, admit card number, vertical reservation, and horizontal reservation. Candidates can check the provisional list by following the easy steps given below.

CLAT Counselling 2024: How to download?

Candidates must visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, '1st provisional allotment list'under notifications

It will redirect you to another page

Click on the link of any institute under undergraduate or postgraduate

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download CLAT admit card and save it for future reference

What's next?

All those who have been allotted a seat must exercise the freeze, float, or exit option. Those who freeze or float their seats will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 20,000. The facility to make fee payments will remain open by January 2.

What are the documents required at the time of CLAT UG 2024 counselling procedure?

Candidates must appear for the counselling procedure. They must bring the documents listed below.

Class 10 statement of marks

Class 2024 admit card

Class 12 statement of marks

Character certificate or conduct certificate from the educational institution last attended

Transfer or migration certificate from the educational institution last attended

Caste certificate, if applicable

PwD or SAP certificate, if applicable

Domicile or residence certificate

What are the documents required at the time of admission?

At the time of admission, the candidates must carry the following documents.