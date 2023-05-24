CLAT 2024 to be held on December 3, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2024 exam schedule out

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released an important notice regarding CLAT 2024 admission. According to the notice, CLAT 2024 exam will be held on December 3, 2023 in offline mode for admissions to the 5-year integrated B.A., LL.B (Hons.) and LL.M. programmes.

The details for application form, syllabus, application and counselling process will be released shortly. The applications will be filled at the official website of the consortium - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

It is expected that the CLAT 2024 application form will open tentatively in the first week of August. Candidates who are going to appear in the CLAT 2024 have been advised to track the application form date and preparation date for law entrance exam. CLAT 2024 will be conducted in more than 130 exam centres across the country.

CLAT 2024 syllabus and exam pattern this year will also remain same, as per reports. Therefore, those wishing to take the Common Law Admission Test should start their preparation for their exam. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions will be asked from topics like English, legal aptitude, logical thinking, arithmetic, and general knowledge, current affairs.

ALSO READ | AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 answer keys OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check how to download

ALSO READ | West Bengal HS Result 2023 expected today at wbresults.nic.in; Direct link, alternative ways