AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 answer keys OUT on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check how to download

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 answer keys: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued the answer keys for the AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 examinations. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2023 exams can download answer keys from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates must enter their registration number or mobile number, the hall ticket number of the qualifying test, and their date of birth on the official website in order to access the master key and response sheets of the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023.

Along with the answer keys, the APSCHE has released the master question papers. Candidates can check the master key with their response sheets. If any candidate has doubt against the answer key, they may raise objections against the answer key, if any. The facility for raising objections will be from May 23 to 25.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 answer keys: How to download?

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the relevant links for master question papers, response sheets and enter your details. Check response sheet and prelims answer key Click on the link that reads 'Key Objections' to raise objections, if any.

Direct link to access AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 answer keys, response key, objections

