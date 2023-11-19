CLAT 2024 Admit Card to be released on THIS date! check all latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CLAT 2024 Admit Card soon

CLAT 2024 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) soon. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the call letters will be able to download their admit cards using credentials on the login page.

According to media reports, CLAT 2024 admit cards will be released on November 21. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of admit cards. Once the admit cards are released, the candidates will be able to download their call letters by logging into his/her account. The exact date on which the hall tickets will be made available will be intimated on the website. The admit card will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam center name and address, exam timings, and instructions.

CLAT 2024: Details mentioned on the admit cards

The candidate will be able to check the following details on their call letters.

Name of the candidate

Roll number and application number

Exam center name and address

Exam timings along with reporting time

Instructions for appearing in the exam

How to download CLAT 2024?

Visit the official website of NLU, clat2023.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the 'CLAT 2024' admit card tab

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number, registration number, date of birth etc

CLAT 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CLAT 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

CLAT 2024 Exam Date

CLAT 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, in a pen-and-paper mode. The exam will be conducted at over 130 centres across the country.

CLAT 2024 Exam: Instructions to follow

Candidates appearing in the said exam are required to carry their admit card and valid identity proof to the exam centre. Failure to present either an admit card or identity proof will result in the candidate being denied sat to the exam. Candidates are required to report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam centre. No candidate will be permitted to enter the exam hall 15 minutes after the exam has started. The candidates carrying any study material, handwritten notes, or electronic devices, will not be permitted to appear in the exam.

