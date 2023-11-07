CAT 2023 admit card to be released today, check time, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK cat 2023 admit card download link to be activated today, November 7.

CAT 2023 admit card: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023). Candidates who applied for the CAT 2023 exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in.

The official website reads, 'the admit cards for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to log in and download the Admit card.'

The Common Admission Test 2023 is scheduled to be held on November 26 at various exam centres. Once the admit card is out, the candidates will be able to download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

CAT 2023 admit card release time

According to the media reports, the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) will be released at 05:00 PM onwards. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of IIM, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 admit card'

It will take you to the login screen where you will need to provide your birthdate, registration number, and other information

The admit card for CAT 2023 will show up on the screen

Download and save CAT 2023 admission card for your records

CAT 2023 exam pattern

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be conducted in three sessions. Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)). The duration of the exam will be 120 minutes and each section will be of 40 minutes. The exam will be conducted in two slots. The first slot will be conducted between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The second slot will be between 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and the third will be between 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm. There will be a total of 66 questions of 198 marks.

