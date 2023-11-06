CAT 2023 admit card releasing tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CAT 2023 admit card soon

CAT 2023 admit card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow will release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) tomorrow, November 7. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download the CAT 2023 call letters from the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the admit cards will be released at 5.00 p.m. on November 7, 2023. Candidates are required to download the admit cards using their credentials on the login page. Candidates are required to carry admit cards to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity. Candidates who fail to bring their call letters will not be permitted to appear in the exam. The admit card will contain essential information about the candidate such as name, registration number, exam date, exam time, exam centre, address, and other instructions about the exam.

How to download CAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website of CAT, iimcat.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your essential details

CAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CAT 2023 admit card and save it for future reference

CAT 2023 Exam Date

CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 in 155 cities in three shifts — the morning shift, which is from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the middle shift, scheduled from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and the third shift, which will be held from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. According to the reports, this year, approximately 3.3 lakh individuals registered for the CAT exam in 2023, marking a substantial increase of 75,000 compared to last year's registration numbers.

