BSEB STET 2024: Re-Registration begins at bsebstet2024.com, apply before March 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSEB STET 2024 Re-Registration starts

BSEB STET 2024 re-registration: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the registration window for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024. In order to appear for the Bihar STET 2024, candidates are required to complete the registration process. The application procedure for the exam can be completed at bsebstet2024.com. The board has extended the deadline to allow more time for candidates to complete the registration process.

According to the latest notification released by the board, the last date for submission of BSEB STET 2024 application form is March 1. Earlier, the BSEB had opened the registration window from December 12 to January 2.

Exam Date

The BSEB STET exam date for 2024 will be announced in due course of the time on the official website. The total number of vacancies for Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers has not been announced yet.

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category, other backward classes, or economically weaker section categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 960 for either paper 1 or paper 2. Candidates who want to apply for the both papers will have to pay Rs. 1, 440 as a registration fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD, are required to pay Rs. 760 for a single paper and Rs. 1,140 for both papers.

Who is eligible

To apply for the BSEB STET 2024 paper 1 (Secondary), the candidate should have a bachelor's degree in a related subject with 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed. exam or master's degree in a related subject and B.Ed. certificate.

For Paper II (Senior Secondary) teachers: The candidates should have a master's degree in the relevant subject with 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed., BA-BEd, BSc-BEd exam passed or a master's degree with a minimum of 45% marks.

How to apply?