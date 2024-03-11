Bihar Board class 10, 12 results: When and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bihar Board class 10, 12 results out

Bihar class 10, 12 results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the class 10th and 12th results. Students who appeared in the matric and inter exams 2024-25 will be able to download their results from the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

For the last few years, the Bihar Board has set a trend of releasing the inter results in less than 50 days, with the time being reduced each year. Based on this trend, it is expected that the board will release the results in the second or third week of March.

Bihar Board releases class 10th answer key

Recently, the Bihar Board has released the answer keys for class 10th and asked candidates to raise objections before 5 pm on March 14. The candidates can raise objections by visiting the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in (under ‘register objection regarding answer key Matric exam 2024’). It is expected that the Bihar board class 12 answer keys will also be soon released on the official website.

The BSEB Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024 wherein around 16.4 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in two sessions at 1,548 exam centers. BSEB 12th exams were held from February 1, 2024, to February 12, 2024, in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Bihar Board to conduct class 12th topper verification tomorrow

The Bihar board will start the class 12th topper verification process from tomorrow, March 12, 2024. After this, the class 12th board result 2024 will be uploaded on the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The top 20 candidates will be interviewed by subject experts.

Prior to disclosing the results, the Bihar board verifies the toppers in the first place. Board members also compare the winners' handwriting. They will also participate in a Q&A session with the top scorers. Top scorers in the fields of science, the arts, and commerce are called to the Bihar Board headquarters for validation.

Bihar Board Class 12th result expected date

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 is expected to be released on March 19 or 20. However, there is no official confirmation of the release of the results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

To pass the class 12th board exams, it is required to score at least 33 percent marks in every subject. In case any student score marks less than the required marks, he/she will be declared failed. However, the board also gives another chance to the students to pass the exam through supplementary exams. Those who fail the compartment exam/supplementary exam will have to appear in the board exams next year.