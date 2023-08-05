BHU UG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list out for PwBD students, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU UG Admission 2023 seat allotment list for PwBD category

BHU Admission 2023, BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the first seat allotment list for undergraduate admission for PwBD students for academic year 2023-24 today, August 5. Students who registered for the admissions in the varsity can check the list at the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in.

According to the allotment list, a total of 259 students have been selected for admission in various undergraduate programmes under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023.

A total of 129 students were admitted into the faculties of arts and social sciences, along with 40 students in commerce, 11 students in agriculture, two students in BTech food technology, two students in BTech dairy technology, four students in BA LLB, 34 students in Mathematics, 29 in Biology, four in B.Voc, and four students in SVDV-Shastri.

Students will have to pay application fee by 6 pm today and they have to get their medical verification done latest by August 10. The varsity will publish the list of students for Bachelors of Visual Arts and Bachelors of Performing Arts after practicals. The first seat allcation list for regular students will be out today after 6 pm. Students have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.