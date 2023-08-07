BHU UG Admission 2023: Round 1 allotment result declared at bhuonline.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL BHU UG Round 1 allotment result declared

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the round 1 allotment result for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes 2023. Candidates who have registered for the BHU UG admission 2023 can check the first allotment list on the official website, bhuonline.in. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the round 1 allocation process can pay the application fee and confirm their admission by 5:59 PM tomorrow, August 8.

The university has allotted seats to candidates on the basis of the order of preference chosen by them and the merit list. "First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is August 8, 2023," BHU tweeted.

BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 1 Allotment: How to Check

Visit the BHU official website at bhuonline.in

On the homepage, click on the 'BHU UG round 1 allotment list' link

Key in your credentials, access code and login.

BHU UG round 1 allotment result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU UG Admission 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result