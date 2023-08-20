BHU PG admission 2023 correction window opens at bhuonline.in, check how to edit application form

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BHU 2023 admission correction form link available at bhuonline.in.

BHU admission 2023, BHU PG admission 2023 application form::The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is giving another chance to the candidates who are seeking admission in its post-graduation programmes to rectify the errors made in BHU PG application form 2023. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so at the website of BHU, bhuonline.in.

Admissions counseling for the university's several postgraduate programs for the current academic year 2023–2024 is about to begin. The varsity has published a list of more than 1,000 applicants whose forms have NTA data inconsistencies.

"If the correction is not made, their candidacy will be rejected as a result. BHU is giving a chance to fix things for such students' benefit, according to an official notice.

Such candidates whose name is mentioned in the list are required to log in to their candidate portal and make corrections in their registration forms by clicking the provide/ edit NTA details button. The window will be activated till August 21 (11:59 pm). Candidates who fail to rectify the errors will not be considered for admission to PG courses offered by the varsity.

