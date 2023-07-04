Assam NEET merit list 2023 out on dme.assam.gov.in, get direct links here

Follow us on Image Source : DME ASSAM assam neet result 2023 list out

Assam NEET merit list 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has uploaded the provisional state merit list for Assam medical and dental admission 2023 today, July 4. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the Assam 2023 NEET merit list can change their category, if required, till July 7, 2023.

A total of 38,153 candidates have been selected, according to the provisional merit list. The provisional list can be downloaded from the official website of dme.assam.gov.in.

Candidates whose names are not mentioned in the merit list can apply it latest by July, 7. For admission to 1100 MBBS and 50 BDS under the 85% state quota, eligible candidates can apply for the Assam MBBS counseling sessions based on the NEET rank. 15% seats will be reserved for the students selected under All India Quota Seats.

Assam NEET merit list 2023: How To Download?

1. Visit the official website of DME Assam - dme.assam.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Assam NEET merit list 2023 for MBBS-BDS course' It will take you to the provisional state merit list of NEET UG 2023 Check your roll number, rank, and save it for future reference

Assam NEET merit list 2023: How to apply for a change in Category?

Candidates whose name is on the provisional merit list and want to change their category or inclusion can apply in a prescribed format along with the supporting documents to the DME office, 2nd floor, Room No. 5 latest by July 8. No other mode of application will be entertained. No other mode of application will be entertained. Candidates have to collect the receipt of acknowledgment at the time of submission of their forms.