MH CET 5 year LLB 2023 round 1 final merit list out on ilb5cap23.mahacet.org, check how to download

MH CET 5 year LLB 2023 round 1 final merit list: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final merit list of the Common Entrance Test (CET) Five Year integrated course for round 1. Candidates can check the merit list at the official website of MHT CET - llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The list has been released for the candidates belonging to the Maharashtra State, OMS category, and Ex-servicemen category. Candidates can fill up their application forms for rounds 1 and 2 in the CAP from today onwards. The last date for choosing a college option is July 6, 2023.

According to the official schedule, the round 1 seat allocation list will be released on July 7, 2023. Following the seat allocation list, the candidates are required to report to their respective colleges for admission from July 8 and 12. Colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the designated portal on July 12, 2023.

MH CET 5 year LLB 2023 round 1 final merit list: How to download?

Visit the official website - llb5cap23.mahacet.org Click on the official link that reads, 'MH CET 5 year LLB 2023 round 1 final merit list' It will take you to the merit list Candidates can download MH CET 5 year LLB 2023 round 1 final merit list and save it for future reference

