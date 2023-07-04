ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023 to be out tomorrow at icai.org, check when, and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023 tomorrow

ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination tomorrow, July 5, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their results at the website of icai.nic.in using their credentials on the login page.

The board has yet not released the time of releasing Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exam results. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Exams were conducted in the month of May in two groups. The CA intermediate group 1 exam was conducted from May 3 to May 10 and CA inter group 2 exam was held between May 12 and 18. The CA final exams were conducted from May 2 to May 9 for group 1 and for group 2, the exams were conducted between May 11 to May 17.

ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your details such as roll number, date of birth and other details ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023 will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023 for future reference

ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2023: Passing Marks

To qualify for the final exam, a candidate will have to score at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks required to be considered qualified.