AIBE 18 answer key 2023 Download Set Wise A, B, C, D | objection window to open soon

AIBE 18 answer key 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the provisional answer key for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII exam today, December 12. All those who appeared for the AIBE 18 exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The board conducted the written exam on December 10 in around 150 exam centres in the country. The link to the answer keys can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

As of now, the board has yet not activated the objection link. It is expected that the council will soon activate the AIBE 18 answer key objection window. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. After the release of the final answer keys, the board will release the results. As per the official schedule, AIBE 18 results will be announced tentatively in the last week of December.

AIBE 18 answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIBE 18 answer key 2023'

Enter your required credentials such as registered number, password

AIBE 18 answer key 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

In case of any discrepancies, candidates may raise objections against the answer keys. The objection window closes in two or three days from its release. Along with the objections, candidates will have to produce documents in support of their objections.

AIBE 18 answer key 2023: How to raise objections