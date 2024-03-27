Gujarat HSC Answer Key 2024 for Science Stream released at gseb.org, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gujarat HSC Answer Key 2024 PDF for science stream is available at gseb.org.

Gujarat HSC Science Answer Key 2024: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has recently published the provisional answer keys for Class 12 science stream exams on its official website, gseb.org. Students who appeared for the GSEB class 12th exam can now download the answer keys for Maths (050), Chemistry (052), Physical Science (054), and Life Science (056). The subject matter experts have prepared these answer keys in Gujarati, Hindi, and English Medium.

Students who are not satisfied with the Gujarat HSC Answer Key 2024 and want to raise objections against the provisional answer key, can do so by sending a mail to gsebsciencekey2024@gmail.com. This facility will remain available till March 30. Students can raise objections only through email only.

Objection fee

Students will have to pay an amount of Rs. 500/- per question to object. For this, they would have to make a challan in favor of SBI Bank. Along with the submission, a copy of the paid challan must be sent through email. Submissions through any other mode will not be accepted.

Objection fee will be refunded if question submitted is correct

The board will refund the objection fee if the objection is found valid for the submitted question.

How to download Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024?

Go to the official website, gseb.org

Click on 'Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024'

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the answers of questions

Check Gujarat GSEB HSC Science answer key 2024 and save it for future reference

When will Gujarat GSEB HSC 2024 results be out?

Once the objection process is complete, the board will review the representations submitted by the students. Following that, the board will release the final answer keys. As per reports, the Gujarat GSEB HSC results are anticipated to be announced in May. However, there is no official confirmation on the release date of results. It is recommended that students keep themselves updated by regularly checking the official website for the latest updates.