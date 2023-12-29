APOSS Board Exam 2024 datesheet released for class 10th and 12th, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY APOSS Board Exam 2024 datesheet released

APOSS Board Exam 2024 datesheet: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has released the datesheet for class 10 and 12. All those who will appear for board exam 2024 can download the exam timetable from the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the class 10th or intermediate board exam will be conducted from March 18 to March 27. The exam will be conducted in a single shift - from 2.30 to 5.30 pm. Students can download their exam schedule by following the easy steps given below.

How to download APOSS Board Exam 2024 datesheet?

Visit the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet link'

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing subject wise time table of the exam

Download APOSS Board Exam 2024 Datesheet and save it for future reference

Things to note:

Students should note that if the exam is written in a subject other than the subjects specified in the hall ticket, such exams will be cancelled. Correct question papers must be obtained from the exam centre. If the exam is written with any question paper other than the correct question paper, the result will be cancelled.

When will practical exams be conducted?

Intermediate Practical exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 3. Class 12 practical exams will be conducted from March 30 to April 2. The exams will be conducted as per the official schedule even if government declares a general or public holiday. Students can refer to the pasted link of the PDF for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. When will Andhra Pradesh Class 10th board exams be conducted?

The class 10th board or intermediate board exam will be conducted from March 18 to March 27.

Q2. When will Andhra Pradesh Open School intermediate exams be conducted?