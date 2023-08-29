Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  5. MP Board Class 12 Supplementary results 2023 out at mpresults.nic.in, check how to download

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary result 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE. Check scorecard direct link and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2023 21:24 IST
MPBSE Class 12th result 2023 download link, MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023 link,
Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023 download link available at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023, MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023 downnload link: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has released the class 12th supplementary result 2023 today, August 29. Candidates who appeared in the MP Board Class 12 supplementary exam can check the scorecard at the official website of MP, mpresults.nic.in. 

Along with the class 12 supplementary results, the board has released class 12 Vocational course RWL result. Candidates can download MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023 by following the easy steps given below. 

ALSO READ | CBSE 2024 exam: Board releases class 10, 12 sample papers on cbseacademic.nic.in, link here

The board conducted the class 10 supplementary exam from July 18 to 27 and class 12th supplementary exams from July 17 to 27.  The exams were conducted in single shift from 9 am to 12 PM on all days. 

MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of MP Board, mpresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the link that reads, 'MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 link'
  3. It will take you to the login window where you need to click on the application number, date of birth, captcha and others. 
  4. MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 will appear on the screen
  5. Download MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to downlaod MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023

Direct link to  downlaod Class 12 Vocational course RWL result

ALSO READ | Holidays in September 2023: Schools to remain closed on THESE days, full list here

MP Board Class 12 supplementary result 2023: Details on Scorecard

Candidates can check student's name, parent's name, school's name, roll number, subject name, subject code, total marks obtained, marks obtained in theory and practical exam, result status and remarks on MP Board class 12th supplementary result 2023 marksheet. 

