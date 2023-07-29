Madhya Pradesh Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Result 2023 declared; direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MPSOS Result 2023 announced

MPSOS Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th result 2023 June session today, July 29. Students who appeared in the MPSOS 'Ruk Jana Nahi' June 2023 examination can check the result through the official website - mpsos.nic.in.

Students can access and download their marksheet by selecting the class 10th/ 12th and entering the roll number or OS roll number in the given spaces. The Madhya Pradesh SOS scorecard will include students' roll number, name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, maximum marks in each subject and qualifying status.

MPSOS Result 2023 Online: How to check?

Students can check the steps given here to access the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023.

Go to the official website, mpsos.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 'Ruk Jana Nahi Exam June 2023 Class 10th-12th' result link Key in the required credentials in the given fields. Login and the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2023 will open Check and download the scorecard PDF for further use.

Direct Link: Madhya Pradesh Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Result 2023

The board has further given an opportunity to students who are not satisfied with their MPSOS 2023 results to apply for the revaluation process. The revaluation of the answer sheet will start shortly. Students can apply for the same by paying the nominal charges.