CBSE 2023 compartment result for classes 10th, 12th expected soon, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 2023 compartment result for classes 10th, 12th soon

CBSE 2023 compartment result, CBSE Class 10, 12 result date and time, CBSE 2023 results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the compartment results of Class 10th, 12th. According to the media reports, the results can be released anytime. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of results date and time. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking on the website of CBSE for latest updates. Once the result is released, the students will be able to download CBSE 2023 compartment result using their credientials on the login page.

CBSE 2023 class 10th compartment exams were conducted between July 17 and 22 while the class 12th compartment exams were conducted in multiple shifts on July 17, itself. The compartment exam were conducted for those students who did not perform clear in the annual exam and were not satisfied with their results.

CBSE 2023 compartment result: Date and Time

The exam authority has yet not revealed any information on the release of CBSE 2023 Class 10th, 12th compartment results. According to the media reports, the announcement of the CBSE Class 10th, 12th is expected to be done in the coming week. Students who have appeared for the compartment exam are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

CBSE 2023 compartment result for classes class 10th, 12th: How to download?