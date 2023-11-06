AIIMS INI SS Result 2023 out on aiimsexam.ac.in, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIIMS INI SS Result 2023 released

AIIMS INI SS Result 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a roll number-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for the January 2024 Session. All those who appeared in the exam can download the result from the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The institute conducted the written exam on October 28 for admission into DM/MCH/MD-Hospital Administration Courses for the January 2024 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST Trivandrum.

According to the notice, the result is provisional. Candidates who fulfil eligibility criteria three times the number of seats advertised for all AIIMS or two times the total number of seats advertised for all INIs whichever is higher will be called for departmental assessment (20 marks) related to the course for which the candidate has applied in the respective department for all AIIMS through video conferencing mode only. Candidates can download AIIMS INI SS Result 2023 by following the easy steps below.

How to download AIIMS INI SS Result 2023?

Visit the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AIIMS INI SS Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the roll number-wise result of provisional candidates

Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates should note that the above result has been published based on the information provided by the candidates in the online application for INI SS without any scrutiny regarding detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates, etc. as applicable. Candidature of the candidate will be cancelled in case of any discrepancy detected at any stage, reads the official notice.