RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 to be released soon. Here's how to check result

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 to be released soon. Here's how to check the result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, BSER or RBSE is likely to release Class 10 Supplementary Result today at the official website -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . Students who appeared for the examination can check their results as soon as the board declares the RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019. They can also click on the direct link provided below which will be activated as soon as the BSER or RBSE releases the results on the official website.

Direct link to RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019 (To be activated)

According to several media reports, the Class 10 RBSE Supplementary examination result 2019 is expected to be announced by board at 2 pm. However, students are advised to keep a check on the official website. We will keep informing you with further updates regarding the Supplementary result of Class 10.

How to check RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE-- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Class 10 supplementary result 2019'

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference