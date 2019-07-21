Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Counselling schedule for first allotment list release delayed, Direct link to check at bstc2019.org

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Counselling schedule for first allotment list release delayed to July 28

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019| The Counselling schedule for the BSTC or D.El.Ed. examinations have been revised by the office of pre-D.El.Ed. examinations. The revised schedule has been declared in the online mode. The interested candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website i.e., bstc2019.org. However, the last date for applying for the counselling process is the same i.e., July 26 the date for the first allotment list release of has been delayed. The first allotment list will now be released on July 28, 2019.

Also, the last date for selecting the preferred choice has also been shifted to July 26, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the BSTC entrance examination are eligible to appear for the counselling process. The Allotment list will be released on the basis of the candidate's merit and the candidate's preferred choice on July 28, 2019. Candidates who wish to secure the seats allotted to them are required to report to the allotted venue on the dates specified.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019| Here's how to apply

Visit the official website-- bstc2019.org.

On the home page, click on the link that says, "Student Registration for college choice" under general or Sanskrit Category.

Enter all the required details and make the payment.

Submit the form

Lock in your preferred choice

Download and take a print out of the completed forms for future reference.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019- direct link to apply

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019| Important information for candidates

Candidates seeking admission under the first allotment list will be required to report between July 29 to 31. The upward movement will be held between August 1 to 3, 2019 and the allotment list after the upward movement will be released on August 4, 2019. The reporting period for this is August 5 to 6, 2019.

